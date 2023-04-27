Arizona Department of Public Safety receives $20,000 grant for safety campaign

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is receiving a $20,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety in order to boost an upcoming safety campaign.

"Buckle Up Arizona" is a two-week long campaign from Monday, May 22 to Sunday, June 4 to encourage the use of seat belts by drivers and their passengers.

The CDC says wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of serious injuries and fatalities by about 50 percent.

In 2023 so far, there have been 103 fatal crashes on Arizona highways, according to AZDPS. In those accidents, 41 of the people killed were not wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.

“We are all dedicated to reducing fatalities both through education and enforcing the use of seatbelts and child restraints," said Lt. Col. Deston Coleman Jr., Assistant Director of the Highway Patrol Division.