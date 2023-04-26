Watch Now
Arizona Department of Public Safety issues Silver Alert for missing 60-year-old woman

Karen Oller was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25th
Posted at 3:21 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 06:29:36-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is issuing a Silver Alert for Maricopa County.

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for 60-year-old Karen Oller. Oller was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25. Officers describe Oller as a 5-foot-4-inch white female, weighing around 125 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Officials say Oller was last seen near the area of North 9th Avenue and West Vogel Avenue, wearing a black Pittsburg Steelers shirt with yellow sleeves, jeans, and no shoes.

AZDPS also added that Oller suffers from a medical condition that could cause her to become confused and easily lost.

Anyone with information should contact the Phoenix Police Department.
