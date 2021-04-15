Arizona Daily Sun to outsource printing for newspaper

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Daily Sun is shutting down its printing press and outsourcing the work to a facility in metropolitan Phoenix. The newspaper's publisher made the announcement Wednesday.

The move will take place in mid-May, and the 20,000 square-foot building in west Flagstaff will be put up for sale. Publisher Colleen Brady attributed the decision to the difficulty in operating an aging press and the need to stay competitive. She declined to comment on the employees who will be affected by the move.

She says the remaining newspaper staff will relocate within Flagstaff once the current building off Route 66 sells.

