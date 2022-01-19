Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona court upholds convictions, sentences of slain inmate

items.[0].image.alt
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Missouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 15:52:16-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the convictions and sentences of a death row inmate who himself was killed in his prison cell last month.

Criminal prosecutions normally stop upon a defendant’s death, but the state high court said it issued its decision on an appeal for Kenneth Wayne Thompson II after his death because resolving legal issues in his case would help in others in the future.

Thompson was found dead at the Eyman prison complex in Florence last month. He was convicted in 2019 of using a hatchet and a knife to kill his sister-in-law, Penelope Edwards, and her boyfriend, Troy Dunn, in Yavapai County.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!