Arizona court rules for Tucson in election date dispute

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruling in a case involving Tucson says a state law on local election dates unconstitutionally tramples the the autonomy of so-called charter cities.

The state high court’s 5-1 ruling Wednesday decides a dispute between Tucson and the state Legislature by letting the city hold its election in 2021 instead of an even-numbered year.

State Attorney General Mark Brnovich had said Tucson’s election plans may violate a 2018 law requiring cities to hold their elections in even-numbered years if their off-year elections show a significantly lower turnout. But the court said when to hold a local election is a local concern, not a statewide matter.

