Arizona congressional boundaries shift toward GOP

Congressional redistricting could alter balance of power
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 14:57:01-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s independent redistricting commission has unanimously approved new boundaries for the state’s congressional districts.

The boundaries approved Wednesday create four solidly Republican districts, three where Democrats are likely to dominate and two that could be relatively competitive. The maps are likely to shift the partisan balance of power in Arizona’s congressional delegation, which currently has five Democrats and four Republicans.

Both of the potentially competitive districts look to lean toward Republicans based on their voting patterns in nine past elections reviewed by the commission.

The commission continued working on new boundaries for the state’s 30 legislative districts and was expected to make a final decision later Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

