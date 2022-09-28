Watch Now
Arizona Complete Health offers free mammogram screening

October breast cancer awareness month poster background concept design with pink bow ribbon vector illustration graphic template.
Google Images: Premier Hospice and Home Health
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 17:24:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — October is right around the corner, and so is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Arizona Complete Health will offer free mammogram screenings on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The free screenings will take place at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church located on 210 E. Lester St. from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To qualify for free mammogram screening you must:

  • Be 35 years old or older
  • Not be breastfeeding or pregnant
  • Have no current breast complaints or concerns

The event is also open to insured patients.

To schedule an appointment, contact 888-233-6121.

