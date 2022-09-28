Arizona Complete Health offers free mammogram screening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — October is right around the corner, and so is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Arizona Complete Health will offer free mammogram screenings on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The free screenings will take place at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church located on 210 E. Lester St. from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To qualify for free mammogram screening you must:



Be 35 years old or older

Not be breastfeeding or pregnant

Have no current breast complaints or concerns

The event is also open to insured patients.

To schedule an appointment, contact 888-233-6121.