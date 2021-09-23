Arizona Coalition To End Sexual And Domestic Violence announces extended helpline hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline (ACESDV) announces extended hours on Tuesday evenings until 7:00pm.

The helpline and is available Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. with the added extended hours coming on Tuesdays: 8:30a.m. – 7:00p.m. Extended hours allows the program to offer more support, information, financial assistance, and referrals to survivors of sexual and domestic violence, friends and families, and advocates.

In a statement Jenna Panas, CEO of ACESDV, is thankful to have a chance to reach even more survivors and assist them in any way possible.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to connect with even more survivors by offering additional availability,” said Panas.

With the added impact of the Covid-19 pandemic ACESDV has had to adapt to the added challenge of social-distancing restrictions which led to limited access to services. The pandemic did however bring a significant increase to the number of contacts reaching out to the helpline with monthly numbers increasing an average of 23% throughout 2020. In 2021 the helpline continues to see increases in the use of their services, with June 2021 being the highest month of calls in the past decade.

The Helpline can be reached by phone (602) 279-2980 or (800) 782-6400, through SMS text: 520-720-3383 or online chat: www.acesdv.org/helpline.