Arizona cities, organizations receive $14M in Department of Justice grants

More than $14 million in grants has been awarded to cities and organizations throughout Arizona in an effort to prevent juvenile delinquency and assist victims of crimes.

The US Department of Justice grants were announced Thursday. Several recipients include Arizona State University, the City of Glendale, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

See the full list below:



Arizona State University awarded $500,000.

Arouet Foundation awarded $1,008,000.

Axiom Community of Recovery awarded $580,000.

City of Williams awarded $462,000.

City of Safford awarded $250,000.

City of Nogales awarded $481,000.

Valley Metro Rail, Inc. awarded $1,000,000.

City of Glendale awarded $1,000,000.

Wellton Police Department awarded $324,000.

La Paz County Sheriff’s Department awarded $579,000.

Town of Sahuarita Police Department awarded $809,687.

City of Douglas awarded $627,000.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department awarded $1,400,000.

City of Peoria awarded $2,850,000.

City of Surprise awarded $999,000.

Coconino Sheriff’s Department awarded $1,980,000.

The awards are part of an end-of-fiscal year cycle.

"The Office of Justice Programs provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance, and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime; advance equity and fairness in the administration of justice; assist victims; and uphold the rule of law," the DOJ said in the announcement.