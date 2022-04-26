Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona cannabis sales generate 3x the tax revenue of alcohol and tobacco combined

Confirmed through Joint Legislative Budget Committee
Marijuana bill advances
David McNew/Getty Images
Marijuana bill advances
Posted at 9:56 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 13:01:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A monthly report from the Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee is showing just how popular cannabis has become.

Tax figures from the state reveal cannabis sales generated more revenue than alcohol and tobacco combined.

According to the state, cannabis taxes were $18.2 million for the month of March, with alcohol and tobacco taxes only generating $3.7 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

Tax collections across the Grand Canyon state were distributed in the following ways:

  • Medical Marijuana Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) of $2.9 million
  • Recreational Marijuana TPT of $3.4 million
  • Marijuana Excise Tax of $11.9 million
Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee Cannabis.PNG

Liquor tax sales were 26.4% down compared to 2021, while tobacco taxes increased 12.3% compared to March of last year.

For a full breakdown of Arizona's tax revenue, please visit the committee's monthly fiscal highlights.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰