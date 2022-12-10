Arizona basketball fans react to Griner prisoner swap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Women's Basketball fans rally behind WNBA star, Brittney Griner, as she returns to the U.S. after nine months of Russian detention.

“Glad Brittney is coming home. She is an American and we should fight for all Americans that are being held captive over there,” Amy Holzgrafe, Arizona WBB fan said at the game.

"Even Paul Whelan's family said 'better her than no one' because they were not going to release him no matter what," Holzgrafe continued.

Some fans were even concerned for her mental health after her experience in Russian confinement.

“I am just so concerned for her mental health after she has gone through what she has. I am keeping my fingers crossed that she has been able to maintain her sense of humor and all those things that could be taken away so easily,” said Sue Barstow, Arizona WBB fan.

Point guard/forward Jade Loville's little sister showed up repping Griner's #42 jersey, someone she has looked up to her whole life.

"We’ve been huge fans for years. I mean since she’s been in the belly we’ve been going to her games so we are super excited. She woke up this morning- she has been Brittney for the last two Halloweens so she was super excited to rock her jersey to her sister's game,” Loville's step-mom said.

After the game, Coach Adia Barnes also addressed Griners return in the postgame news conference.

“I think it’s about time. I think she was over there for way too long. So yeah just happy. Happy that President Biden found a way. Really happy that the WNBA, everybody advocated for her and made some noise for her- so yeah just really happy.”