Arizona Attorney General sues over Biden's border policies

Posted at 6:17 AM, Apr 13, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top state prosecutor has sued the Biden administration over what he says were “environmentally disruptive” decisions to halt border wall construction and change immigration policies.

The lawsuit filed Monday by Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in federal court in Arizona against officials in the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden says the reversals of previous policies violate the National Environmental Protection Act.

The motion asks the court to void for now decisions to halt border wall construction and the “Remain in Mexico” policy requiring asylum seekers to wait south of the border for their claims to be processed.

