Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to hold listening session in Tucson Tuesday

In the video player: State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons' $4B payout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Grocery mega-chain Kroger made public its agreement to buy competitor Albertsons in mid-October of last year. Anti-trust and community impact speculation began shortly after.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will be currently holding community 'listening sessions' around the state, where the public can provide input about how the potential merger could affect people.

Mayes' Tucson townhall will take place Tuesday, March 28:



11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Catalina United Methodist Church - 2700 E. Speedway Blvd.

RSVP encouraged

If you're interested in attending the session, the AG's office is encouraging registration at this site.

Mayes will announce additional townhalls in the coming weeks.

If the merger goes through, Kroger says it would hold nearly 5,000 in 48 states. The Tucson area currently has both Albertsons and Kroger—under the Fry's label—grocery stores.