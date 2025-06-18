Arizona Athletics releases five-year strategic blueprint

Arizona Athletics has released a five-year strategic plan aimed to guide the department through 2030.

According to a news release issued by the department, the plan was conceived under the guidance of the Eller College of Management, and is geared toward reaching the following goals:

- to establish Arizona as a Top 25 athletics department nationally, and a top-three program in the Big 12 conference.

- to develop a long-term, sustainable business model aligned with future revenue-sharing frameworks.

- to reduce the department's deficit from $39 million to $5 million, with a goal to balance the budget by Fiscal Year 2026, after implementing the department's 5-point plan.

- to grow total fundraising to the top third in the Big 12 Conference, with long-term targets for major gifts, annual giving, and donor base expansion.

- to increase season ticket retention and group sales across all sports, with fan engagement as a revenue-growth driver.

- to enhance revenue-sharing infrastructure and athlete brand building through integrated and internal operations and strategic third-party partnerships.

- to maintain top-tier academic performance, with a 3.25+ department GPA and 100% post-graduation goal attainment for student athletes.

“The Bear Down Blueprint sets a clear course for our department — one grounded in collaboration, built on accountability, and centered on our student-athletes,” Desireé Reed-Francois, Vice President and Director of Athletics, said in a news release. “It’s a roadmap for not only how we lead, but how we serve the University of Arizona and the people of our great state.”

The plan was shaped through input from student-athletes, staff, coaches, faculty, alumni, donors, and fans, the news release said.