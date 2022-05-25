Arizona Athletics announces Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Athletics Department has announced the 2022 class of Sports Hall of Fame inductees.
This year's class includes two former athletics directors and five Wildcat student athletes.
The following are listed as inductees:
- Fred Batiste
- Arizona Football and Track & Field student-athlete
- From 1949 to 1950
- Mike Candrea
- Arizona Softball head coach
- From 1985 to 2021
- Cory Chitwood
- Arizona Swimming and Diving student-athlete
- From 2008 to 2012
- Ben Grado
- Arizona Swimming and Diving student-athlete
- From 2008 to 2012
- Brittany Lastrapes
- Arizona Softball student-athlete
- From 2008 to 2011
- Jim Livengood
- Arizona athletics director
- From 1994 to 2009
- Austen Thompson
- Arizona Swimming and Diving student-athlete
- From 2009 to 2012
- Willie Williams
- Arizona Track and Field head coach
- From 1969 to 1982
Assistant Athletics Director for Communications Matt Ensor sais an official induction ceremony is planned for Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa Hotel.
For more on each inductee, please visit the Arizona Athletics website.
