Arizona Athletics announces Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Athletics Department has announced the 2022 class of Sports Hall of Fame inductees.

This year's class includes two former athletics directors and five Wildcat student athletes.

University of Arizona Athletics Department

The following are listed as inductees:



Fred Batiste

Arizona Football and Track & Field student-athlete From 1949 to 1950

Mike Candrea

Arizona Softball head coach From 1985 to 2021

Cory Chitwood

Arizona Swimming and Diving student-athlete From 2008 to 2012

Ben Grado

Arizona Swimming and Diving student-athlete From 2008 to 2012

Brittany Lastrapes

Arizona Softball student-athlete From 2008 to 2011

Jim Livengood

Arizona athletics director From 1994 to 2009

Austen Thompson

Arizona Swimming and Diving student-athlete From 2009 to 2012

Willie Williams

Arizona Track and Field head coach From 1969 to 1982



Assistant Athletics Director for Communications Matt Ensor sais an official induction ceremony is planned for Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa Hotel.

For more on each inductee, please visit the Arizona Athletics website.