Arizona Athletics and ALKEME Insurance announce naming rights partnership for McKale Memorial Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Athletics and Arizona Sports Enterprises today announced a 15-year naming rights partnership with ALKEME Insurance, designating the venue as McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. The $27.7 million agreement is the largest publicly known arena naming rights partnership in the Big 12 and one of the most significant in Arizona Athletics history, supporting student success, entrepreneurship, small business engagement, and other university priorities.

The iconic McKale Memorial Center has long served as a national stage for championship competition and the place to be for generations of passionate Wildcat fans. The partnership with ALKEME will power innovation, engagement, and small business impact, leveraging Arizona Athletics' reach to connect students, employees, alumni, and the broader Arizona community.

Through the partnership, Arizona Athletics and ALKEME will collaborate with the university's Eller College of Management to develop entrepreneurship and leadership programming that gives students and student-athletes real-world exposure to business operations and strategy. Initiatives include "Shark Tank"-style leadership experiences, mentorship and executive engagement opportunities, and programming focused on entrepreneurship and risk management.

The partnership will also strengthen small business engagement, harnessing the visibility of Arizona Athletics to highlight career pathways and provide experiential learning opportunities for students interested in business ownership, consulting, and enterprise development.

Founded and led by University of Arizona alumni, ALKEME's investment reflects a belief in giving back to the institution that helped shape its leaders and in using sport as a catalyst to support education, opportunity, and economic growth across Arizona.

The agreement elevates ALKEME into Arizona Athletics' top tier of corporate partners, providing category exclusivity in insurance and risk management. The partnership includes new exterior and interior branding, premium hospitality spaces, and integrated digital platforms, along with expanded visibility across national television broadcasts.

The partnership announcement occurs at a time when the No. 1 ranked Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team, under the leadership of Head Coach Tommy Lloyd, continues a record-breaking start to its season.

The naming transition to McKale Center at ALKEME Arena will be implemented in phases, with additional programming and engagement initiatives launching throughout the partnership term.

What They're Saying

Suresh Garimella, President, University of Arizona

"We are proud to partner with Arizona alumni who are committed to giving back and helping prepare the next generation of students to lead, innovate, and contribute to their communities. Through ALKEME's investment, McKale Memorial Center becomes not only a stage for competition, but a platform for experiential education, entrepreneurship, and leadership development that advances our commitment to student success and opportunity.

Desireé Reed-Francois, R. Ken Coit Director of Athletics, University of Arizona

"In the modern era of college athletics, competition at the highest level requires sustained investment and strong partnerships. This naming rights agreement with ALKEME provides critical resources that allow Arizona Athletics to continue our momentum and position our programs for long-term competitive success. ALKEME leadership's commitment to education and giving back as Arizona graduates reflects a shared belief in excellence—on the field, in the classroom, and beyond."

Curtis Barton, Chief Executive Officer, ALKEME

"This partnership represents a defining moment for ALKEME. Aligning with a nationally recognized brand like the University of Arizona allows us to showcase our commitment to innovation, community, and growth. McKale Center at ALKEME Arena will serve as a platform to expand our presence in Arizona and across Big 12 markets, while creating opportunities for business development and talent recruitment. As a proud Arizona alumnus, this partnership is personal—it's about giving back to a university that shaped my career and helping build its future."

Josh Benveniste, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer, ALKEME

"As an Arizona graduate, I know firsthand the impact this university has on its students and the community. This partnership is more than a naming rights deal—it's a strategic investment in relationships, visibility, and talent. We're excited to create opportunities for student-athletes, collaborate with the Eller College of Management, and strengthen ALKEME's footprint in Arizona and beyond."

Brian Rooney, General Manager, Arizona Sports Enterprises

"At its core, this partnership reflects alumni choosing to reinvest in the University of Arizona—the place that helped shape their journey—and creating lasting support for today's students and the next generation of Wildcats. McKale Center at ALKEME Arena is a landmark agreement, and its impact will extend far beyond game day through expanded student opportunities, career development, and meaningful community engagement."

