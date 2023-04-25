Arizona and Mexico’s leaders come together to speak on sustainability and technology

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The border might be separating two countries, but the U.S. and Mexico are facing pretty similar issues.

On Monday the mayors from Tucson, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita, and Nogales, Arizona met with the mayors from Puerto Penasco, Guaymas, and Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she spoke with Sonora’s governor Alfonso Durazo about infrastructure at the border, saying “To make sure that our ports of entry are technically updated.”

She said updating technology at the border would help goods and people pass in a timely manner.

However, she also said $500 million is coming from the federal government for infrastructure at the ports of entry.

Governor Katie Hobbs said technology at the border is already helping to lower crime.

“I have seen firsthand the tremendous role that technology is playing to combat the flow of drugs and weapons,” Governor Hobbs said.

Durazo said Sonora is also putting money into technology at the border.

Hobbs said the technology is also crucial for commerce.

When it comes to trading at the border, Hobbs and Durazo are also focusing on what they feel are sustainable solutions.

Hobbs is challenging the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to come up with a plan to invest in electric trucks with clean battery technology.

“This is an innovative and exciting cross-border project that will transform the way we think about commercial transportation,” she said.

However, the investments don’t stop there.

Hobbs said the State of Arizona is investing 100 million dollars into semiconductor infrastructure, research, and jobs and said more money will come through the federal government.

“The billions that are forecoming from CHIPS funding ripple across not just our economy and through the supply chain in Arizona, but also across the border,” she said.

Durazo said he also wants to expand semiconductor technology in Mexico.

Both he and Hobbs said they are hoping to continue working together on issues facing both the U.S. and Mexico.

----