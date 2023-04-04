Arizona among states to cut back Medicaid coverage in April

Over 2.5 million Arizonans rely on Medicaid coverage, per the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System — and almost 650,000 of them are at risk of losing that coverage this month.

Congress has barred states from disenrolling residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — a restriction that ended Saturday, April 1.

Arizona is on a list of five states that will begin cutting off coverage this month, per CNN. The others are Idaho, South Dakota, New Hampshire and Arkansas.

For those who are disenrolled, coverage options can be found at healtharizonaplus.gov. Arizonans can also call 211 to learn more about their healthcare opportunities.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System for an interview.