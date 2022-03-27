Arizona American Red Cross volunteer deploys for the 11th time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross deployed Ardis Wait to New Orleans.

Red Cross AZ says she will be working directly with Louisiana residents that were affected by the tornado that hit on Tuesday.

According to the weather center, Tuesday's tornado was an EF-3 and had an estimated peak wind of 160 mph, making it the strongest tornado to impact Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Bernard Parishes on record.

Ardis has deployed 11 times over the past three years. American Red Cross says they have an urgent need for volunteers.

In the past few years, major disasters have increased dramatically. The Red Cross responds to disasters and pulls volunteers from every State to respond. We need more volunteers. 90% of Red Cross workers are volunteers. Ardis Wait

American Red Cross is asking volunteers to call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit their website Click Here.

