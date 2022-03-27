Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona American Red Cross volunteer deploys for the 11th time

Ardis Wait Deployment.jpg
Red Cross AZ
Ardis Wait Deployment.jpg
Posted at 9:44 AM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 12:44:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross deployed Ardis Wait to New Orleans.

Red Cross AZ says she will be working directly with Louisiana residents that were affected by the tornado that hit on Tuesday.

According to the weather center, Tuesday's tornado was an EF-3 and had an estimated peak wind of 160 mph, making it the strongest tornado to impact Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Bernard Parishes on record.

Ardis has deployed 11 times over the past three years. American Red Cross says they have an urgent need for volunteers.

In the past few years, major disasters have increased dramatically. The Red Cross responds to disasters and pulls volunteers from every State to respond. We need more volunteers. 90% of Red Cross workers are volunteers.
Ardis Wait

American Red Cross is asking volunteers to call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit their website Click Here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison 4:30 AM - 7:00 AM.