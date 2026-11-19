Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is raising concerns about a proposed SpaceX data center in Cochise County, warning that the project could have significant impacts on Arizona's power grid and other resources.

Mayes said Thursday that the proposed project could consume nearly 20% of Arizona's current power capacity.

She said questions remain about the project's potential impacts on the electric grid, water resources and public safety.

"Residents deserve transparency, independent analysis, and a full understanding of the project's impacts before any final decision is made," Mayes said in part.

Mayes plans to host a public town hall on December 3 at Cochise Elementary School to hear from residents about the proposed project. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposal December 9.