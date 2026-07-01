Arizona AG, DOJ accuse egg producers of price scheming as companies agree to settlement

The Justice Department and more than a dozen states, including Arizona, say egg producers secretly schemed to drive up egg prices — and now those companies are agreeing to pay millions as part of a settlement.

Cal-Maine Foods, Versova and Hickman's Egg Ranch — Arizona's largest egg producer — allegedly "secretly communicated" to increase what consumers paid for eggs between June 2022 and March 2025, according to the states and federal government.

At their highest, the average cost for a dozen eggs in March 2025 was $6.23, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average is now about $2.19.

The companies have not admitted any wrongdoing under the settlement, instead blaming the high prices on the pandemic and the bird flu outbreak.

As part of the agreement, the companies will pay the states — including Arizona — a total of $3.3 million. They will also donate 53 million eggs to food banks and community organizations.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said: "This settlement holds these companies accountable, ends their illegal conduct, and helps Arizonans who need it the most."

Some advocacy groups say the settlement does not go far enough. It remains unclear what consumers could get back in return. The settlement still needs approval from the courts.

A dozen eggs from Fry's is currently about $1.69, according to the ABC15 Smart Shopper Price Check.

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