Arizona AG: County must comply with 2020 election subpoena

Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 12:01 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 15:01:55-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general says Maricopa County must turn over everything the state Senate wants for its review of the 2020 election results or lose all its state funding.

Thursday’s decision from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich came after a GOP senator asked him if Maricopa County violated state law by refusing to hand over routers, passwords and other items the Senate says it needs to complete the unprecedented partisan review.

The county has turned over its vote-counting machines, servers and huge amounts of data but balked at handing over routers its uses county-wide and passwords it says it does not control. A spokesman for Maricopa County says the Board of Supervisors will discuss the issue with lawyers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

