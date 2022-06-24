Arizona abortion law looks different in Pima County and Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County and the City of Tucson are still unsure how Arizona abortion law will be implemented locally.

The County is required to implement state law. But Sheriff Chris Nanos says he doesn’t have enough men to make arrests at abortion clinics.

"We handle 130,000 calls a year, and even then I'm stretched,” Nanos said.

Nanos says he doesn’t see abortion arrests being a high priority.

“I have a community to serve, to protect, to keep safe," Nanos said. "There are much greater public safety issues out there than those in abortion clinics.”

Nanos is more concerned about the polarizing nature of the Supreme Court decision. He says people in Pima County should voice their opinions at the polls, without violence.

“Go to the polls, that’s where you protest," Nanos said. "That’s where you accomplish your goals.”

The City of Tucson on the other hand has a local constitution that allows for its own implementation of state law. That’s why the Mayor and Council have already instructed the Police Department on how to respond to abortion complaints.

“TPD will refer those complaints to the Arizona State Department of Health,” said Mike Rank, City Attorney.

Rankin says once a complaint is filed - it’ll go through a lengthy investigation process. It would have to be validated by the State Department of Health, the County Attorney, and then a Grand Jury.

“That’s how a lot of charges are in fact already presented for a felony prosecution rather than police showing up at someone’s door and arresting them, they go to the County’s Attorney’s Office,” Rankin said.

Tucsonans could still be indicted for performing an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but officers wont make a physical arrest at Tucson abortion clinics. The Sheriff says that probably won’t be happening in Pima County either.

