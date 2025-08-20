Ariz. State Rep. Volk delivers back-to-school supplies to Tucson nonprofit

Arizona State Rep. Kevin Volk (LD17) helped bring donations to the Tucson nonprofit Youth on Their Own, on Wednesday.

The organization is a dropout prevention program that assists homeless youth in receiving an education.

Many of the donations were from two town halls that Volk participated in over the weekend.

They included food, hygiene and other supplies.

"It's really important that we are not leaving any of our young people behind," Volk said. "We want them going on the most productive track....We want to keep them on track for education."

