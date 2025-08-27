Ariz. Attorney General Mayes files lawsuit against 'Reynolds Consumer Products'

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday morning in a press release that she is suing popular household goods company, "Reynolds Consumer Products."

Mayes accused the company of "misrepresenting to consumers that its line of “Blue,” “Clear,” and “Recycling” bags are recyclable and ideal for collecting recyclable materials," according to the press release.

Mayes also states in the press release, "Reynolds lied on the packaging, misled Arizonans, and profited off of well-meaning consumers who simply wanted to protect our state by recycling."

The Attorney General claims that the Reyonlds "recycling bags" packages violates Arizona's Consumer Fraud Act and causes sorting issues at materials recovery facilities in Arizona.

Reynolds Consumer Company has not commented on the lawsuit.