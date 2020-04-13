Argenziano's feeds hundreds on Easter Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Hundreds of people enjoyed free breakfast at Argenziano's on Easter Sunday.

This is the second time the restaurant does this, turning their restaurant into a breakfast joint for the community.

Annie and Dominick Argenziano, the proud owners of Argenziano’s say, it is their duty to give back to the community in their time of need.

“We knew we’d be serving breakfast, but no not this crazy. This is pretty wild,” said Annie when describing the demand for breakfast.

The owners could not believe how many people showed up for breakfast

“I think people are trying to make us run out. That’s good though,” added Dominick.

They couldn’t believe people were lined out, in their cars, down Houghton Road.

A sight the proud owners of Argenziano’s are thankful for.

“To see how communities are really coming together right now is unbelievable. It really is,” Dominick told KGUN9.

Kiley Robinson and her family were among those who pulled up to show their support

“We wanted to come and support Argenziano’s and show our support for them that they are doing this for our community. They’re amazing, they want to provide this free lunch for us, so we want to come and just show them our love,” Robinson said.

Erik Krohl walked to Argenziano’s with his dog. He could not be more thankful for what Annie and Dominick are doing.

“It makes you feel good. You know you see everyone caring about each other and doing something that’s not for money, it’s free and it’s pretty cool people are still taking care of eachother like that,” said Krohl.

While the couple had to get up early, Annie and Dominick say they’d do it time and time again— to give back to a community who has given them the most for almost two decades.

“We’ve been here 17 years...it’s just amazing. It’s just everything is so overwhelming. It’s awesome,” said Dominick.

The couple says people even stopped by to just give a donation, which is then split amongst employees.

Now, if you’re wondering if they will be doing free breakfast in the future.

“We’ll be doing it, at least a couple times a month, until the world gets back to normal,” said Annie.

Why? Well, they believe the community deserves to be taken care of.

“Thank you for coming out and supporting us and supporting our family,” said Annie.

“Keep your head up and keep trucking. We’;re going to get through this. Thank you for all your support and everything you’ve done for us for years. Eat local...support all you local restaurants,” said Dominick.

Until the next breakfast, they will continue working to make food for the take-out orders coming in!

