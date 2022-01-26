Are your children protected on their gaming system?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If your child is a keen gamer, setting parental controls is a great way to keep them safe while they have fun.

Internet Matters is an online resource offering step-by-step instructions to set controls on popular devices.

It also helps parents understand controls available for most smartphones, tablets, laptops and gaming consoles.

These device controls restrict access to specific features and functions, limiting which applications your child can download without your permission.

Getting started

Set parental controls on your broadband to prevent your children from seeing things they shouldn’t. For smartphones, double check that parental controls are also set up on the mobile network.

Setting up the device

Use the device setting so you can only download age appropriate apps and games. Disable location services so your child doesn’t unintentionally share their location with others. Download age-appropriate apps you’re happy for your child to use.

Staying safe online

Be aware of key issues and how to discuss them with your children so they know how to stay safe online. If your child is using social networking apps, check their profile and privacy settings, make sure they are not sharing personal or private information with people they do not know.



According to Internet Matters, 9 in 10 parents of 5 to 15-year-old's who use parental control software found it useful.

The organization also found that 65% of children ages 11-16 are in favor of the controls, while 15% of teens agree parental controls and restrictions should only be taken away once they've reached 18.

