Arcosanti Fire is fully contained at 282 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona State Forestry (AZSF) said the Arcosanti Fire is now 100% contained at 282 acres.

One engine crew is still on-site to patrol the perimeter, said AZSF.

The fire started on Monday, May 16 around 12:24 p.m., north of Cordes Lake in Yavapai County. When the fire started, three Large Airtankers were supporting ground crews dispatched to handle the fire.

AZSF says every year, nine out of 10 wildland fires are started by humans.

Simple reminders can help prevent wildfires in Arizona:

When working outdoors, check the weather

Keep a water source and shovel nearby

Never leave a burn unattended

Check your tires, as a blowout can spark a wildfire

For more tips click here.

#ArcosantiFire is 100% contained at 282 acres. No interior smokes showing & all line holding. One engine crew remains to patrol perimeter. The human-caused fire started Monday N. of Cordes Lakes in #YavapaiCounty. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/lLlnGkbAE4 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 18, 2022