Arcosanti Fire is fully contained at 282 acres

@azstateforestry
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona State Forestry (AZSF) said the Arcosanti Fire is now 100% contained at 282 acres.

One engine crew is still on-site to patrol the perimeter, said AZSF.

The fire started on Monday, May 16 around 12:24 p.m., north of Cordes Lake in Yavapai County. When the fire started, three Large Airtankers were supporting ground crews dispatched to handle the fire.

AZSF says every year, nine out of 10 wildland fires are started by humans.

Simple reminders can help prevent wildfires in Arizona:

  • When working outdoors, check the weather
  • Keep a water source and shovel nearby
  • Never leave a burn unattended
  • Check your tires, as a blowout can spark a wildfire

For more tips click here.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Corey has a passion for film production and also runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

