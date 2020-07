TUCSON, Ariz. — Arby's is looking to hire as many as 60 crew members for four Tucson restaurants.

General manager and assistant manager positions are also open.

Interviews will go from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at Country Inn & Suites Hampton Inn & Suites, 705 N. Freeway Road, and 251 S. Wilmot Road.

For more information, visit irishbeefrestaurants.com.