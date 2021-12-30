Watch
April trial date set in shooting of Phoenix police officer

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Posted at 2:36 PM, Dec 30, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — A trial date next April has been set for a man charged with attempted murder and other crimes in a Dec. 14 shooting that left a Phoenix police officer critically wounded.

A judge on Thursday entered not guilty pleas for Essa Williams and set several court dates, leading up to an April 28 trial date. Williams was arrested at an apartment complex where Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot as police searched for a man seen running from a car that reportedly had been driven erratically.

Williams remains jailed and was not present in court Thursday. Police say Moldovan remains in extreme critical condition.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

