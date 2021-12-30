April trial date set in shooting of Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX (AP) — A trial date next April has been set for a man charged with attempted murder and other crimes in a Dec. 14 shooting that left a Phoenix police officer critically wounded.

A judge on Thursday entered not guilty pleas for Essa Williams and set several court dates, leading up to an April 28 trial date. Williams was arrested at an apartment complex where Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot as police searched for a man seen running from a car that reportedly had been driven erratically.

Williams remains jailed and was not present in court Thursday. Police say Moldovan remains in extreme critical condition.

