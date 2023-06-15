April Madison and Cuyler Diggs join NWS at Monsoon Safety Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service hosted a Monsoon Safety Fair with community partners in public safety to spread awareness of monsoon.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors declared June 11 to June 17 Monsoon Safety Awareness Week. On June 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., community safety experts shared the importance of "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

KGUN9 Meteorologists Cuyler Diggs and April Madison attended the NWS Monsoon Safety Fair, which took place at Park Place Mall.

"It's great to have the safety fair back after an absence due to COVID," said Cuyler Diggs. "The last fair was held in June of 2019."

With the start of Monsoon just days away, leaders around town want to make sure members of the community are ready and aware of the possible risks.

"The fair also gives us a chance to interact with members of the viewing community to bring awareness to monsoon and provide some education about what to expect with monsoon," Cuyler added.

There were also educational exhibits featured for those who attended.