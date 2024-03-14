Applications for new Arizona tuition scholarship program open Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's a new tuition scholarship program in Arizona, designed to help families of law enforcement and correctional officers attend higher education at institutions across the state.

It's called the Spouses and Dependents of Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers Tuition Scholarship program. Applications open Friday, March 15th, and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify you must:



Be a dependent under the age of 27 or a spouse of a law enforcement or correctional officer and:

Enroll at an Arizona institution in a program that will award a career technical education district program certificate or license, private vocational program certificate, associate degree, or baccalaureate degree.

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Submit a copy of the Law Enforcement Officer’s Commission Card as applicable.

Submit a current employment verification letter.

Submit a marriage certificate for a spouse, or a birth certificate or applicable court order for a dependent.

Arizona State Representative Matt Gress helped secure funding for the program in last year's budget.

"Behind every badge is a family offering support to their hero... we stand by them, honoring their sacrifice and service with this important new tuition scholarship. This program is more than financial assistance; it’s a bridge to a brighter future for the families of those who’ve dedicated their lives to our safety," Gress said.

More information is available here.

