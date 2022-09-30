Apple Annie's Pumpkin Festival officially bringing fun and smiles for the fall season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pumpkin Festival is officially open at Apple Annie’s in Willcox.

Apple Annie’s Pumpkin and Produce Farm in Willcox is starting its 36th season. People have been coming for their many attractions, from sunflower picking to picking pumpkins straight off the vine.

This family farm is gearing up for its busiest time of the year.

Mandy Kirkendall is Apple Annies Director of Fun. “The atmosphere is so much fun during the busy time,” she said. “And it’s just an excitement in the air all of October.”

For Chase McCormies and his family, it’s a tradition to make the drive from Mesa to visit Apple Annie's for many reasons.

“Just watching all the kids play together and go pick their pumpkins and the experience of going and cutting them ourselves,” he said.

This is also why Jessica Bradley and her family are returning for another year.

“We just really enjoyed picking our own pumpkin and I made pumpkin pie out of the pumpkin that we had gotten. It was just a fun time,” said Bradley.

Her mom Vicky Boyd has known about Apple Annie’s for twenty years.

“When I had children, my children were little, this was a fun place to come. I haven’t been back for a while but now that I have grandkids it’s a good place to come and bring the kids and have a good time,” said Boyd.

Kirkendall says there’s more than pumpkin picking.

“We have everything, we have apple picking, pumpkin picking, all the different vegetables, the sunflowers, the corn maze,” she said.

The pumpkin patch is open every day until Oct. 31 from 9-5 PM, and on weekends there’s even a hay ride. So if you’re looking to get out of town or find fun ways to start your fall season, you can go ahead and add this to your list.