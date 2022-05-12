Appellate court rules against mining project in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An appeals court Thursday upheld a judge’s ruling overturning a federal agency’s approval of Toronto-based Hudbay Mineral Inc.’s plan for a new open-pit copper mine in southeastern Arizona.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that the U.S. Forest Service’s approval of a permit for the Rosemont Mine in a valley on the eastern flank of the Santa Rita Mountains went beyond what is allowed under a federal mining law.

The court cited the planned use of national forest land for long-term storage of waste rock and the lack of valuable minerals on the property.

Hudbay didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Conservationists hailed the ruling.

