Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Apex Motor Club Car Show in Maricopa

DSC01022.jpg
<br/><br/><br/><br/>Apex Motor Club<br/>
DSC01022.jpg
DSC01179.jpg
DSC01175.jpg
DSC01215.jpg
DSC01099.jpg
DSC01112.jpg
DSC06730.jpg
DSC01012.jpg
DSC01070.jpg
DSC01084.jpg
DSC01041.jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 17:14:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Apex Motor Club in Maricopa hosted a car show on Saturday April 25.

People where able to ride cars on the track and enjoy music.

The event celebrated local first responders.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰