Apartments nationwide are shrinking - but Tucson is No. 1 in apartment size increase

New data shows that across the country, apartments are shrinking in size.

But experts say that apartments in Tucson are growing more than any other city in the nation.

Numbers from the real estate website Rent Cafe show that the average size of new apartments has gone down 54 square feet over the last 10 years.

In that same time frame, the size of new apartments in Tucson increased by 300 square feet — 29 percent more than 10 years ago. That's a bigger increase than any city in the nation. The next-largest gain? 191 sq. ft. (Tallahassee, Florida).

New units being built in the Old Pueblo are on average 1,037 square feet. Not only is that larger than new apartments in the Phoenix metro area — but it beats the Southwest average by 115 sq. ft.

Largest size for new apartments in Arizona



Tucson — 1,037 sq. ft. Scottsdale — 945 sq. ft. Tempe — 939 sq. ft. Mesa — 938 sq. ft. Phoenix — 863 sq. ft.

This is good news for Tucson renters who need the extra space. Even better news — the cost of apartments is also slowly trickling down over recent months.

Data from Rent.com shows that since November 2022, the cost of studio apartments as well as one- and two-bedroom units has decreased.

Prices are still slightly above what they were one year ago, but the trend over the last four months shows costs going in the right direction for new renters.