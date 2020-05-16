Apartment fire near midtown displaces 6 residents

TUCSON, Ariz — The Tucson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on near Grant and Alvernon Friday night.

Paramedics were first to arrive on the scene at 2300 block of North Elaine Boulevard and began evacuating residents.

Firefighters arrived and noted flames coming from a first floor apartment and heading toward the stairwell to the second floor. They contained the fire to the apartment of origin.

The fire was under control within 18 minutes of arrival, according to TFD.

Three other apartments were damaged by the smoke.

The residents of the apartment said they had been cooking and left the stove unattended.

There were no injuries and the six displaced residents were referred to Red Cross for temporary housing and assistance.