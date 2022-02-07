Aparisi Visual and Performing Arts grand opening set for Saturday, Feb. 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Aparisi Visual and Performing Arts is hosting a grand opening Saturday, Feb. 12.

This grand opening gives locals a chance to meet instructors, explore the space and celebrate with staff from 12 - 5 p.m.

Located at 7231 E Speedway Blvd. (right next to Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches), the new arts center offers a space to explore creativity "free from judgment and worries."

It also allows artists the opportunity to practice a creative skill with guidance from passionate, supportive instructors.

"Aparisi Arts" plans on providing art sessions, music lessons, theater classes, improvisation seminars and much more.

All ages are welcome.

Anyone looking to RSVP, can do so by visiting AparisiArts.com.

