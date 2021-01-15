Menu

Apaches object to Forest Service review of huge copper mine

The U.S. Forest Service is set to release an environmental impact statement that would pave the way to create one of the largest copper mines in the United States. Photo via AP.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jan 15, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is set to release an environmental impact statement that would pave the way to create one of the largest copper mines in the United States.

Environmentalists accuse the service of trying to push it through before President Donald Trump leaves office. Resolution Copper plans to mine land east of Phoenix that some Apaches consider sacred and have been working for years to protect.

A federal judge denied their request to halt Friday's publication of the environmental review. Once it's out, the Forest Service has 60 days to transfer land known as Oak Flat to international mining company Rio Tinto.

