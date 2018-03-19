Apache holy ground vandalized

Phil Villarreal
12:52 PM, Mar 19, 2018

Vandals destroyed four crosses on Apache holy ground near Oak Flat, Ariz., according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

GOOGLE MAPS

OAK FLAT, Ariz. - Vandals destroyed four crosses on Apache holy ground near Oak Flat, Ariz., according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Two of the crosses were missing, having been ripped from the ground. Two others were hacked apar by an axe.

There was evidence of large tires driving through the area. Ceremonial eagle feathers were left on the ground.

The U.S. Forest and law enforcement agencies are investigating.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top