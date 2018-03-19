Apache holy ground vandalized

OAK FLAT, Ariz. - Vandals destroyed four crosses on Apache holy ground near Oak Flat, Ariz., according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Two of the crosses were missing, having been ripped from the ground. Two others were hacked apar by an axe.

There was evidence of large tires driving through the area. Ceremonial eagle feathers were left on the ground.

The U.S. Forest and law enforcement agencies are investigating.