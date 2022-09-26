Anti-abortion group holds a rally outside of Planned Parenthood clinic in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The law that bans abortion unless it is to save the mother’s life is in effect in Arizona as of Friday evening.

Even though the ruling on Friday lifted the injunction that stopped this ban and there are now legal consequences for abortion providers, an anti-abortion group in Tucson said their work is far from over.

“We've won a battle, but the war is not over,” said 40 Days For Life Campaign Leader, Laura Pederson.

Dozens of Tucsonans gathered outside of Planned Parenthood on Sunday to discuss next steps since Friday’s ruling.

“We would love to see abortion ending across the entire nation. 40 Days For Life is working really hard and the states that do continue to have legal abortion,” said Pederson.

40 Days For Life is an international anti-abortion organization with campaign members in Tucson.

“Abortion clinics in Arizona will be sending women out of state for abortion, so as long as the clinics in Tucson remain open, we will continue to be at the sidewalk to pray for the women who are walking into those buildings,” said Pederson.

The CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, Brittany Fonteno, released a statement after Friday’s decision that says in part,

“We know that today’s ruling does not reflect the will of the people, as Arizonans are overwhelmingly in favor of abortion access. …this is not the end of the fight, this harmful ban has no place in Arizona and we will persist until that is achieved.”

Pederson said she does not believe that a majority of Arizonans are for abortion access.

“I think the polls can be skewed to sell an agenda. I think that if you really look at those people who believe that abortion is OK would still want limits on abortion to less than 12 weeks, or at least less than 15 weeks,” Pederson said.

Pederson said the group plans on being outside of Planned Parenthood on Monday.

"And continue praying for them as they walk in and be present for them to help them seek services locally to affirm a life affirming decision,” said Pederson.

