Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Another school district approves mask-wearing requirement

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal investigators are probing a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies and expect the number to rise significantly in coming weeks. The fake 3M masks are at best a copyright violations and at worst unsafe fakes that put unknowing health care workers at grave risk for coronavirus. And they are becoming increasingly difficult to spot. (ICE via AP)
Virus Outbreak Counterfeit Masks
Posted at 8:01 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 11:01:42-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Another Arizona school district has approved a mandatory mask rule help curb the spread of COVID-19 despite a recently enacted state law barring school districts from requiring mask-wearing.

Phoenix Elementary’s governing board Monday night approved a requirement that included limited opt-out for medical reasons. It’s not clear whether the state’s prohibition against masking mandates by school district is is now in force.

The prohibition was included in budget legislation that doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29 though there's a provision saying the prohibition is retroactive. Phoenix Union High School District approved a mask requirement last week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!