Another bomb threat made in Sierra Vista

Another bomb threat has been made in Sierra Vista.

According to a social media post from Sierra Vista Police, residents were asked to avoid all city parks and sports fields while they investigated a bomb threat made Wednesday morning.

The Cove Aquatic Center and the Veterans Memorial Park have since been cleared and are now open to the public.

SVPD asked that the community continue to avoid all other city parks and sports fields until further notice as the investigation continues.

The threat made Wednesday is one of several made in Sierra Vista within the last week, including one made toward The Mall at Sierra Vista, one toward a hair salon, and one toward a Food City grocery store.