Annual No Man's Land Film Festival celebrates women exploring the outdoors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson chapter of the Arizona Women's Climbing Coalition is hosting the eighth annual No Man's Land Film Festival at the MSA Annex on Friday at 7pm. It's a national film festival that premieres in cities across the country. Each film is produced and created by women about women as they explore the outdoors.

Jennifer Layman is one of the gym leads in the organization and is looking forward to attending the festival for the third time.

"It's a really great opportunity to continue to build that empowerment," Layman said. "Where you actually go and sit down and see women engaging in the outdoors in places that you never thought you would venture. Leaving the festival you think 'i can do that, I can climb, I can mountain bike and I can camp'."

There's a raffle throughout the event. Attendees will get $1 off drinks at Westbound and 10% off food at Beaut Burger, which are both in the MSA Annex.