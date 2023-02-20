Annual Barn Dance is back at the Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Whether people were two-stepping or line dancing, rodeo enthusiasts were having a blast at the Tucson Rodeo’s annual Barn Dance.

Some people like Angel Garcia-Nunez go to the dance every year and know all the dance moves he needs to step up his game.

“We just get to connect with the women and spin them around that dance floor,” Garcia-Nunez said.

However, others like his friend Thomas Gompf have only been going to the dance for a few years and were getting roped into dancing.

“I’m a horrible dancer so coming here, I was learning how to dance today,” Gompf said.

He said he was 10 years old when his mom made him go to the dance and he didn’t like being forced into dancing.

However, now that he’s older, he was getting the hang of it and enjoying his time.

“I’ve been on that dance floor for about an hour tonight and I’m getting more and more comfortable each time, so I love coming to the barn dance for that reason,” he said.

Shaelby Copper and April Mosgeller just moved to Tucson from Buffalo, New York and it was the first time at the dance. They said it was the perfect opportunity to get to know the community.

“It’s definitely giving me a better idea of what to expect moving down here,” Cooper said.

They both met Garcia-Nunez and Gompf at the dance and said the dance was a good way to get to meet new friends.

“We’ve met a lot of, a bunch of people around here, just talking-wise, around the community,” Mosgeller said.

Some people like Heather Yates worked the rodeo. She said the dance was a good way to take time to herself after a long day at work.

“I get to just kind of sit and relax and it’s people watching too. I really think the people watching is really cool,” Yates said.

----