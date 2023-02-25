Anita's Street Market celebrates 40 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local business Anita's Street Market celebrated 40 years in Tucson by holding a small festival.
Feb. 25, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of Anita's St. Market, a business that handmakes flour and corn tortillas.
The family-owned business held a public festival with music and activities from 2-5p.m. at 849 N Anita Ave.
