Anita's Street Market celebrates 40 years

Posted at 4:28 PM, Feb 25, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local business Anita's Street Market celebrated 40 years in Tucson by holding a small festival.

Feb. 25, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of Anita's St. Market, a business that handmakes flour and corn tortillas.

The family-owned business held a public festival with music and activities from 2-5p.m. at 849 N Anita Ave.

