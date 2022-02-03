Animal shelter offers anti-Valentine's Day gift of literally pooping on your ex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary is offering an anti-Valentine's Day gift unlike any other.

For $15, shelter workers will make sure your exes name is placed right in the litter box for their furry residents to poop on.

Development Coordinator of "The Hermitage" Allyson Israel says this is the first year they have tried raising funds this way.

"The shelter was inspired by other funny Valentine’s Day trends we have seen, such as zoos that will name cockroaches after peoples exes and then feed them to meerkats," Israel told KGUN 9. "We thought something similar would be a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day at The Hermitage, and also attract a wider audience."

And for $20, will send a virtual “Vandertine” anti-Valentine's Day card to the person of your choice.

"A Vandertine is an e-card. They will feature our unofficial mascot, Vander, and have some funny ‘anti-valentines’ messages," Israel explained. "Vander is a cat who has been at the shelter for several years due to some behavioral issues, but we love him and his silly antics. The Vandertines will have messages that reflect what we think Vander might say about Valentine’s Day."

If you're interested in pooping on your ex, visit the shelter's website. This fundraiser runs all the way up until Monday, Feb. 14.

Just be sure to include your exes name in the comment section or they won't know whose name to write.

