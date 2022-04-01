Andrada Polytechnic High School awards teacher with an Excellence Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Andrada Polytechnic High School awarded the March Teacher Excellence Award on Thursday.

Automotive teacher Jim Nelson was chosen to receive the Excellence Award.

Nelson started the automotive program from the ground up.

He created partnerships with local dealerships to help students get internships.

"A lot of them are not college bound and be able to help them understand that they can be successful without having to go to college and they go directly in the industry," Nelson shared.

Nelson considers himself a job coach as he helps students become successful.