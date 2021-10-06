AMTRAK shooting scene winds down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been a long thorough investigation since a gunfight on an Amtrak train left a Drug Enforcement agent dead, another agent and a Tucson Police officer wounded, and one gunman dead.

This has been a multi agency effort with the scene still under examination almost two days since the shootings. But there are some signs this part of the investigation is winding down.

A surveillance camera caught the sharp pops of gunfire and the rush of an officer and his working dog to take cover.

Stacy Gregory was in an office across the street. She heard shots and watched police flooding the area.

“They were like all going down this way, down the building with their weapons and whatnot, and they told us to go inside, so of course we did immediately. And as we were standing at the door that's when we heard like the couple of rounds of rapid shots. And we knew then something horrible was really happening.”

Soon police reported a Drug Enforcement Agent dead, an agent wounded, a TPD officer wounded and a gunman dead.

After a day and a half of examining the scene, investigators allowed Amtrak to remove the locomotive and most of the passenger cars, but left the car involved in the shooting.

They dropped the crime scene tape on the east end of the train station. That allowed a view of the platform where we could see luggage, apparently left behind when passengers rushed off the train. Amtrak crews were preparing to return the luggage to its owners.

This station building includes several businesses. They were forced to close while the scene was sealed off. But surrounding streets are open now and businesses should be free to open too.

