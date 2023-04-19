Amphitheater Middle School went on lockdown due to suspicious car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amphitheater Middle School went on a brief lockdown early on Wednesday, April 19 due to reports of suspicious car(s) around the area.

The lockdown has been lifted after Tucson police investigated and found there was no threat to campus.

AMS shared a statement sent to parents:

Our campus was on lockdown earlier today because of reports of a suspicious vehicle(s) in the neighborhood. Tucson Police investigated the reports and found that there was no threat to campus. The lockdown has been lifted, and school has resumed normally.





We continue to appreciate the community’s efforts to keep our campus safe by reporting concerning activity. Our school works closely with law enforcement to investigate all reports in our ongoing commitment to safety for our students, staff and families."